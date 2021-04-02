Upcoming Online Foreclosure Sales for the week of April 5, 2021
The following is a list of online foreclosure auction sales for the week of April 5, 2021. Please contact our Customer Service Department for any further details - 1-877-361-7325 or customerservice@realauction.com.
The Paulding, Ohio Online Foreclosure Sales Site is now Open!
Ohio Investors! The Paulding County, Ohio online Foreclosure Sales Site is now live, and registration is now open. Please note there are no sales scheduled at this time.
Here are the Upcoming online Foreclosure sales for the week of March 29, 2021
March 29, 2021
Below is a list of the upcoming online Foreclosure Auction Sales for the week of March 29, 2021 by state and county. Email our Customer Service Department for any questions - customerservice@realauction.com or call us - 1-877-361-7325. Make it a great week!
Upcoming Online Foreclosure Sales for the Week of March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
Here is a listing of all the upcoming online foreclosure sales for the week of March 22, 2021, by State and County. Please contact our Customer Service Department for any further questions at: 1-877-361-7325 or email us @ customerservice@realauction.com.
The Dallas County, Tx Online Sheriff's Sale Site is Now Live
March 18, 2021
Realauction.com is excited to announce that the Dallas County Texas site is now open to the public! The website is: https://dallas.texas.sheriffsaleauctions.com. First sale is set for April 6, 2021 @ 10AM CT.
The Auglaize, Ohio online Sheriff's Sale Site is Now Open!
March 18, 2021
Auglaize County, Ohio's online Sheriffs Sale site is now live, registration is open and their first sale is set for April 15, 2021.
The Galveston County, Texas Online Sheriff's Sale Site is Now Open!
March 17, 2021
The Galveston County Texas Online Sheriff's Sale site is not open for registration. First sale date is April 6, 2021.
The Ottowa County, OH Online Foreclosure Auction Site is now Open!
March 16, 2021
Realauction.com would like to let all our investors know that the Ottawa County, Ohio online Foreclosure Auction site is live and registration is now open. The first sale for Ottowa is set for April 9, 2021.
Read Below for the Upcoming Online Foreclosure Auctions - week of 3/15/21
March 15, 2021
Below are the upcoming online Foreclosure Auctions for the week of March 15, 2021. Please contact our Customer Service Department for any additional questions - customerservice@realauction.com or call us at 1-877-361-7325.
Realauction.com Adds Multiple Maryland Counties for Online Tax Sales in 2021!
March 11, 2021
Realauction.com is excited to welcome multiple Maryland counties to our online Tax Sales platform for 2021!
Here are the upcoming online Foreclosure Auctions for the week of March 8, 2021
Here are the upcoming online Foreclosure Auctions for the week of March 8, 2021 - please contact us for any questions! Email - customerservice@realauction.com; phone - 1-877-361-7325.
Pinal County, Arizona's State Owned Tax Sale site is now open
The Pinal County, Arizona state owned certificate sale opened for purchases at https://pinal.arizonataxsale.com on March 2nd, 2021 at 10:00 AM MT.
Here are the upcoming online Foreclosure sales for the week of 3/1/2021
The following is a list of upcoming online Foreclosure Sales for the week of March 1, 2021. Please contact our Customer Service Department for any questions - by phone 1-877-361-7325 or by email at customerservice@realauction.com.
Tax Lien Investors - the Yavapai, AZ State-Held Online Tax Sale is now Open!
Tax Lien Investors - the Yavapai County, Arizona state owned certificate sale is now open for purchases!
New Jersey's 2021 Online Tax Sales are Just Around the Corner!
February 26, 2021
Tax Lien Investors,Realauction.com is pleased to announce that for March 2021 we are hosting the annual tax lien sales for multiple New Jersey municipalities. For your convenience, the URL links to the New Jersey web sites are as follows.
Upcoming Online Foreclosure Sales for the week of 2/22/2021
February 23, 2021
Below is a list of the upcoming online Foreclosure Auctions for the week of February 22, 2021. Please contact our Customer Service Department for any questions or more information.
Remaining Online Foreclosure Sales from February 17th through 19th, 2021
February 17, 2021
Below is a list of the upcoming online Foreclosure auctions from February 17th through February 19th, 2021. Please reach out to our Customer Service Department for further information - 1-877-361-7325 or email us at customerservice@realauction.com.
TikTok Video Shows Realauction.com Tax Sale Sites, Describes Process & Goes Viral!
February 11, 2021
With over 6 Million views and counting, you may have seen the TikTok videos which featured several of our Florida Tax Sale auction websites last month. If so, please read on for a few important points regarding Tax Lien investing in the state of Florida!
Upcoming Online Foreclosure Sales for the week of February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
Below is a list of the upcoming online Foreclosure auctions for the week of February 8, 2021. Please reach out to our Customer Service Department for further information - 1-877-361-7325 or email us at customerservice@realauction.com.
List of Remaining Online Foreclosure Sales for the week of February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
Below is a list of the remaining online Foreclosure auctions for the week of February 1, 2021. Please reach out to our Customer Service Department for further information - 1-877-361-7325 or email us at customerservice@realauction.com.
2020 Colorado Tax Sale Yields Highest Sale Prices and Premiums in Years!
February 1, 2021
Another annual Colorado Tax Sale is in the books and our Colorado counties were thrilled with the results!
Douglas County, NE 2021 Online Tax Lien Sale - Here's What you Need to Know!
January 25, 2021
The Douglas County Tax Lien Sale will be held via the Internet at https://douglas.nebraskataxsale.com beginning Thursday, February 4th, 2021, and ending Monday, March 1st, 2021.
Arizona Tax Lien Investors - the Annual Arizona online Tax Sale Season has Begun!
January 20, 2021
Arizona Tax Lien Investors - the 2021 Arizona online Tax Sale Season has begun! Here's a handy list of the Arizona counties that are open or will be opening soon and ready for registration.
Upcoming Weekly Online Foreclosure Sales - Week of 1-4-2021
January 4, 2021
The following is a list of upcoming online Foreclosure Sales by state for the week of January 4, 2021. Please see the actual county website for further details, or contact our Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325 or customerservice@realauction.com.
The Stafford Township, NJ Online Tax Lien Website Opens Soon!
January 4, 2021
Tax Lien Investors! Realauction.com is pleased to announce that for January 2021 we are hosting the annual tax lien sale for Stafford Township, NJ. The site will open on 1/13/21.
New Ohio Counties Live! Butler County & Portage County sites are open and ready for registration.
December 11, 2020
The Ohio online Foreclosure Sites for Butler County and Portage County are open and ready for registration! Details are below, but check the actual sites for specific rules and deadlines.
The Weld County, CO online Foreclosure Sales Site is now live - first sale 12/16/20 @ 2pm MST
December 8, 2020
The online Foreclosure Sale site for Weld County, Colorado is now live, and the first sale will be 12/16/20 at 2pm MST. Contact Realauction.com's Customer Service department for more details - 1-877-361-7325 or customerservice@realauction.com.
Realauction.com Welcomes new online Tax Lien Sale Counties in Maryland and Arizona
December 7, 2020
In November 2020, Realauction.com welcomed multiple new counties to their online Tax Lien Sales software platform, RealTaxLien, including: Talbot County Maryland, St. Mary's County Maryland, and Pima County, Arizona.
Tax Lien Investors - Here are the December 2020 Online Tax Lien Sales for New Jersey
December 1, 2020
Tax Lien Investors - Realauction.com is pleased to list the December 2020 Online New Jersey Tax Lien Sales, including our newly added municipalities.
Online Tax Lien Sites now Live & Ready for Registration - Asbury Park, NJ and Fieldsboro, NJ
November 18, 2020
New Jersey Tax Lien investors - please note that the online Tax Lien sites for Asbury Park and Fieldsboro, New Jersey, are now live and ready for registration!
Duval County Investors - the County-Held Tax Certificate sale is now open
November 17, 2020
Duval County Investors - the County-Held Tax Certificate sale is now open.
New Jersey Tax Lien Investors - the Hamilton, NJ online Tax Lien Sales site is now open
November 17, 2020
New Jersey Tax Lien Investors - the Hamilton, NJ online Tax Lien Sales site is now open!
Mesa County, CO is transitioning to online Foreclosure Sales - see below for bidder training info!
November 14, 2020
Mesa County, Colorado, is transitioning to online Foreclosure Sales! Interested bidders can signup for a free training webinar to be held on December 14, 2020.
These New Jersey online Tax Lien Auction Sites are now live as of 11/10/20 - register today!
November 10, 2020
Here is a list of the many New Jersey online Tax Lien Auction sites that are now live and ready for registration, as of 11/10/20.
Realauction's Customer Service team is Growing!
November 6, 2020
Due to overwhelming growth of our online Tax Lien, Foreclosure, Tax Deed, and Sheriff Sale clients, Realauction has expanded our Customer Service team!
Roselle, NJ and Bay Head, NJ Online Tax Lien Auction Websites are Now Live
November 3, 2020
Realauction is pleased to announce that the Roselle, NJ and Bay Head, NJ online Tax Lien Auction websites are now live.
The Clermont, Ohio online Sheriff Sale site is now live! First sale date is December 8, 2020.
November 3, 2020
The Clermont, Ohio online Sheriff Sale auction site is now live. The first sale date will be December 8th, 2020.
Nassau County, FL now live for online Tax Deed Sales - it's not too late to signup for training!
November 2, 2020
Nassau County, FL is going online for their Tax Deed Sales - dedicated bidder training is scheduled for November 16th at 2pm EST. Site will be live on 11/16; first sale date 12/08/20.
Here's a Complete Listing of the upcoming New Jersey Tax Lien Sales for November, 2020
November 1, 2020
Announcing the November 2020 online tax lien sales for multiple New Jersey municipalities, plus our newly added municipalities marked with an asterisk(*) below.
Palm Beach County Online Property Auction Sales Coming Soon!
October 27, 2020
We are extremely excited to announce that Palm Beach County, FL has chosen Realauction.com as their vendor of choice for their online Foreclosure and Tax Deed Sales!
These New Jersey Tax Lien Sites are Now Open as of 10/26/20
October 26, 2020
New Jersey Tax Lien investors - these New Jersey Tax Lien sites are now open for bidding as of 10/26/20!
Realauction is hosting 159 online Foreclosure Sales in Florida for the rest of this week - 10/19/20
October 22, 2020
There's still 159 online Foreclosure Sales running in the state of Florida this week! Read below for the sales running on October 22nd and October 23rd.
Summit County Online Foreclosure Site is Live, first sale is 10/23 @ 10am MST
October 19, 2020
The Summit County, CO online Foreclosure site is now live for bidder registration!
Meigs County, OH shifts to online platform for Sheriff Sales
October 15, 2020
The Meigs County, Ohio online Sheriff Sale site is now live to the public - first sale date 11/20/20
The New Jersey Online Tax Lien Season is Here - see below for important information
October 2, 2020
We are pleased to announce the annual New Jersey online Tax Lien Sales for October 2020 - read below for important details!
October/November Colorado Online Tax Lien Sales and Bidder Training Webinars
October 1, 2020
Please read below for a list of the Colorado Counties opening in October and November for online Tax Lien Sales, plus the Bidder Training webinars for Colorado.
Hernando county-held tax lien sale is closed
September 23, 2020
Please be advised that as of Wednesday, September 23rd, the Hernando county-held tax lien sale is now closed to the public.
Colorado Tax Lien Sale Training Webinars!
September 22, 2020
Realauction.com will be holding 5 bidder training webinars in the month of October for our Colorado Tax Lien investors.
2020 Annual online Colorado Tax Lien Sales are here! Read below for a list of the sites & dates.
September 18, 2020
The 2020 online Annual Colorado Tax Lien Sale season is here - read below for dates!
Gilchrist County announces first online foreclosure sale!
September 14, 2020
The site for Gilchrist County's online foreclosure sale is now live! The first sale will be September 21st at 11:00 am.
Cuyahoga County, OH Sheriff Sale auction site is now live
September 3, 2020
The Sheriff Sale auction site for Cuyahoga County, OH is now live and registration is open! The first scheduled sale is 9/28/20.
2020 New Jersey Online Tax Lien Auctions
August 31, 2020
Realauction.com is pleased to announce that for September 2020 we are hosting the online tax lien auction sales for multiple New Jersey municipalities, as well as our newly added municipalities, Brielle and Somerville.
Realauction.com expands into the Buckeye State
August 14, 2020
Our growth into the Buckeye State continues with the following three Ohio counties - Van Wert, Washington, and Logan County.
Welcoming our new municipalities from New Jersey and Ohio!
New Jersey and Ohio Municipalities are definitely seeing the benefit of going online with their Tax Lien and Foreclosure Sales due to COVID-19 – here’s a list of new Realauction counties & their upcoming live sale dates.
The Sarasota County Tax Deed site is now open to the public!
The Sarasota County Tax Deed site is now open to the public!
Osceola County, FL Moves to Online Foreclosure Sales
Realauction is proud to announce we will be hosting Osceola County's Foreclosure Sales online for their next scheduled sale. For more information regarding going online with your county's sale, please reach out to Mia Ahmed at sales@realauction.com or call directly toll free - 1-877-570-0325, X243.
New Ohio County goes Online with their Foreclosure Sales
Realauction is excited to announce that Summit County, Ohio has gone online for their Foreclosure Sales. Their site is now open to the public, and their first sale will be May 1st, 2020.
Florida Counties choose online auctions due to Pandemic
REAL AUCTION
Florida Counties choose to go online with their sales in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
Company Update regarding ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
March 17, 2020
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, Realauction has implemented measures for our staff to work remotely in order to ensure the health and safety of our employees. Please be assured there will be no interruption of service during this difficult time.
RealAuction expands into the Lone Star State
January 16, 2019
That's right folks, Realauction is proud to announce that we are hosting online Tax Sale auctions for the Lone Star State!